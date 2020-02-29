Kerala Man Who Returned From Malaysia Was Hospitalised For Coronavirus-Like Symptoms, Dies of Pneumonia

Coronavirus Spread | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: IANS)

Cochin, February 29: A person in Kerala, who returned with coronavirus-like symptoms from malaysia, died of pneumonia on February 28, reports said on Saturday. The deceased, identified as a 36-year-old man, was admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Cochin earlier this week, after he complained of chest congestion and breathlessness. Coronavirus Outbreak: In a First, Woman in Japan Infected With COVID-19 For Second Time.

His admission to the hospital had sparked panic across the Ernakulam district, with fears of coronavirus outbreak gripping the region. The District Collector had visited the hospital to take stock of the matter. The authorities were relieved after the blood sample of the patient tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. A day later, however, he died of pneumonia.

According to Dr Ganesh Mohanan, who was part of the team privy to his case at the government hospital, said the patient was suffering from pneumonia, which was worsened by his respiratory ailments and high diabetic condition. "We suspect he died of pneumonia and diabetic ketoacidosis wherein the body cannot produce insulin," he was reported as saying.

The deceased was working in Malaysia for the last three years. The Southeast Asian nation is one of the countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Passengers coming from any flight coming from the entire region are subjected to universal health screening at Indian airports.

Kerala has so far recorded three COVID-19 positive cases -- with the trio being students who had returned from China's Wuhan. Even though the three patients were successfully treated and discharged, a sense of panic remains in the state as residents continue to recall the fatal Nipah virus outbreak in 2018, which claimed at least 17 lives.