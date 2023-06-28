Thiruvananthapuram, June 28: Four youths, including two brothers, were arrested early on Wednesday after they brutally attacked a few people leading to death of a 61-year-old man, whose daughter’s wedding was to be solemnised hours later.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night after all the guests had left the victim Raju’s residence located in the capital district suburbs at Varkala. According to police, four youths came with sticks and first attacked the prospective bride. Kerala Shocker: Man Arrested for Assaulting, Raping Woman in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Seeing this, her father intervened and he was beaten up brutally which led to his death. The accused had proposed to this woman before, but her parents were not keen on the alliance. On questioning, it was said they were upset with the rejection,” said the police after the preliminary interrogation. The arrested include the jilted man, his brother and two of their friends. Kerala Rape Horror: Man Arrested for Brutally Sexually Assaulting Female Friend in Godown Near Kazhakoottam.

“Such a thing should never happen to anyone. On the day of a happy occasion- the wedding, see what has happened. Our hearts are bleeding and the perpetrators of this brutal crime should be given the maximum punishment,” said a wailing relative of the deceased.

