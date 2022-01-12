Kerala, January 12: A shocking incident has come to light from Ayiroor where a 30-year-old man has been arrested on Monday for the murder of his own father during a drunken brawl. The accused was identified as Satheesh (30), a resident of Panayara. The incident took place on Sunday night. The accused was taken into custody after an autopsy revealed it to be murder.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the accused and his father, identified as Sathyan (55), were consuming alcohol together at their residence on Sunday when a brawl broke out between them. Reportedly, the accused thrashed his father in the heat of the moment. However, the family members took the father to Varkala Government Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

Initially, the police had registered a case as an unnatural death and had taken the accused into custody for questioning after learning about the brawl. An autopsy report revealed ligature marks around the neck suggesting the possibility of strangulation and a head injury. Based on the report, the police booked the accused under murder charges.

