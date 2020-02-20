Kolkata Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped by Man For Five Years, Marries Younger Sister

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Kolkata, February 20: In a shocking case of sexual assault, a 20-year-old woman in the city alleged that she was raped by a man for five years who promised to marry her. However, the accused severed all ties with her recently and married her younger sister on Saturday. The FIR mentioned the name of the accused's mother after the victim alleged that she was threatened by her.

The victim complained that between 2015 to 2020, the accused first befriended her and then induced her into a physical relationship. He also raped her at several places on the false promise of marrying her. The FIR further mentioned that when she insisted on the accused to marry her, she was threatened with dire consequences by the accused and his mother. Following which, he severed all ties and married her younger sister. Haryana Shocker: Two Rape 19-Year-Old Woman Travelling With Husband, Left Phone Number With Her.

In another shocking incident of sexual assault from Haryana, two men raped a 19-year-old woman who was travelling with her husband on a bus. Reportedly, the victim got down from the bus to use the washroom near Karnal Toll plaza, while her husband waited outside. The men were waiting for her outside the washroom. After committing the heinous crime, the two offenders left their phone number with the woman, which helped the police to trace the culprits.