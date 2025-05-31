In a chilling incident from Basanti town in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, a man identified as Bimal Mandal was arrested after he beheaded his sister-in-law and walked through the streets carrying her severed head. The gruesome act, reportedly driven by a long-standing family dispute, took place in the Bharatgarh area. Mandal was seen stopping by a temple before heading to the Basanti Police Station, where he surrendered with the murder weapon. Eyewitnesses captured disturbing footage as he roamed, cursing the victim and her husband. Police suspect a deep-rooted feud fueled his rage. Locals, shocked and horrified, revealed prior quarrels and threats between the two, but never imagined it would end so violently. Assam Shocker: Man Beheads Wife During Argument in Front of Minor Daughters in Chirang, Walks to Police Station With Her Severed Head To Surrender.

Man Beheads Sister-in-Law (Disturbing Video)

BASANTI,WB Brother in law chops off woman head with chopper and then carries her severed head to police station. The accused name is Bimal Mondal and deceased woman name is Sati Mondal. Locals claim that today, two were arguing in a local field. Then suddenly Bimal attacked her. pic.twitter.com/yEiK6g6JxG — Tolamul Monitor (@TMCWatch) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)