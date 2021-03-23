Kolkata, March 23: In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old woman in Kolkata allegedly laid a trap for her father to kill him. Reports inform that the daughter somehow managed to call her father to Chandpal Ghat, near Babughat in West Bengal and plied him with drinks. Later, she poured kerosene on him and burnt her father alive. According to a report by TOI, the accused identified as Piyali Auddy, has been arrested by cops. After the woman’s arrest, police began an investigation into the matter and questioned her.

Describing her ordeal, the woman told the cops that her father, Biswanath (56), used to mentally torture her and often used to thrash her after getting drunk. The TOI report quotes joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma saying that though the woman said she was being harassed by her father, there are still a few gaps in her story. Sharma said that the cops are in the process of verifying her statements, and refused to comment on it for now. Kolkata Shocker: 65-Year-Old Drunkard Tries to Kill Son With Bomb, Dies After It Explodes Near Him.

As per reports, Piyali claimed that her father began torturing her even more after her mother passed away few years ago. The woman had a divorce around one-and-a-half-years ago, following which she moved in back with her father, who co-owns a small printing press in the Baithakkhana area.

On Sunday evening, Piyali told her father that she was going to meet a friend at night, where there would be alcohol and food in abundance and urged her father to accompany her. Police said that the woman played safe by telling her family members that she was unwell and that she was having stomach pain and was going to the Beliaghata ID hospital for treatment.

As per the investigation, the woman took her father to a restaurant and treated him with a sumptuous dinner, and proposed the idea of drinking at Chandpal Ghat, on the banks of the Hooghly. When Biswanath agreed, she kept plying him with drink, making him very drunk. After some time her father went to sleep, following which she poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze.

At the time of the incident, some passersby alerted patrolling cops about the incident. The cops then checked some CCTV footage from the area, and Biswanath’s wallet led them to his Tangra home, which led to the arrest of the woman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).