Mathura, March 29: Dinesh Sharma, president of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas on Saturday wrote a letter with his blood to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging the exclusion of Muslims from Navratri festivities and the closure of meat shops for nine days.

Sharma, also known as Dinesh Sharma Falahari, a petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, stated, "Today I have written a letter with my blood to honourable Chief Minister Yogi and demanded that no person has the right to sell meat during the nine days of our Navaratri because it is a festival of purity and cleanliness." He emphasised the sanctity of the festival, where devotees offer "bhog prasad" at Mata Rani temples. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates and Full Calendar: Ghatasthapana, Durga Ashtami, Ram Navami and Other Important Dates of Navratri Festival.

He further requested a ban on Muslim-owned shops near these temples, citing concerns that individuals "who change their names and apply tilak and set up shops of Kalava on the festival of our Mata Rani, can spit in the prasad and make it impure." He also expressed apprehensions about "love jihad" incidents, claiming that such individuals, disguised with tilak and Kalava, are difficult to identify. "So, this holy festival of our Mata Rani should be kept away from Muslims," Sharma added. "We do not want these people to participate in our holy festival because these people are engaged in defaming our Sanatan Dharma, our holy scriptures. We want to keep it away from these people." Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025 Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Quotes, Wishes and Photos on Day 1 of Vasanta Navratri To Celebrate the Festival.

Dinesh Sharma Writes Letter in Blood

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: On the closure of meat and fish shops during Navratri, Petitioner in Krishna Janmbhoomi case, Pandit Dinesh Sharma Falahari says, "Today, I have written a letter with our blood to our Chief Minister, the pride of Hindus, Yogi Adityanath. We have demanded… pic.twitter.com/LLKl4YfD9r — IANS (@ians_india) March 29, 2025

मथुरा - दिनेश शर्मा फलाहारी, श्री कृष्ण जन्मभूमि संघर्ष न्यास के अध्यक्ष, ने मुख्यमंत्री को खून से लिखा पत्र। इसमें उन्होंने नवरात्रों के दौरान मांस की दुकानों को बंद रखने और मंदिरों के पास मुस्लिम दुकानदारों पर रोक लगाने की मांग की। पत्र में लव जेहाद और थूक देहाद का भी जिक्र… pic.twitter.com/1SN0OjeBUY — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) March 29, 2025

He concluded, "Hindus want to celebrate this holy festival of Mata Rani in a peaceful manner. No Sanatan Hindu wants that these people set up shop during our festival, indulge in love jihad, mix impurities in the prasad, spit on it, try to insult our festival, hence CM Yogi, we request you to keep our Muslim brothers away from the festival of Mata Rani for nine days." In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 which falls on this Sunday, and will go on till April 7. As the first day of Navratri is celebrated and observed with the tradition of Kalash sthapana, this will be done on March 30.

