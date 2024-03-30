Hyderabad, March 30: Telangana police have registered a case against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao for making an allegation against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that he sent Rs 2,500 crore to the Congress high command for Lok Sabha elections.

On a complaint by a Congress leader, a zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Hanamkonda Police Station and the same was transferred to Banjara Hills Police Station in Hyderabad. Srinivas Rao, a Congress leader, had lodged the complaint with Hanamkonda Police Station. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches LPG Cylinder for Rs 500 and Free Power Supply of up to 200 Units in State (Watch Video).

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief). BRS Workers Stage Protest in Malkajgiri, Siddipet Over ED Arrest of Party Leader K Kavitha in Connection With Delhi Excise Policy Case (Watch Videos).

Addressing a meeting of BRS leaders on Tuesday, Rama Rao had said that accusations have surfaced against Revanth Reddy that he has been extorting money from business people in the state and forwarding it to the Delhi high command. KTR accused that Revanth Reddy has already dispatched 2,500 crore Rupees to Delhi for the upcoming parliamentary polls. To amass such significant sums, Revanth Reddy allegedly halted the issuance of permissions for build

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).