Kunal Kamra Travel Ban: Delhi High Court Rejects Comedian's Plea Against Flying Ban, Says 'Heckling on Flight Cannot be Permitted'

Kunal Kamra (Photo Credits: Youtube)

New Delhi, March 20: The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the petition of comedian Kunal Kamra, who had challenged the flying ban on him by most domestic airlines. Rejecting the petition of Kamra, the Delhi High Court bench disapproved of his conduct and said "This kind of behaviour certainly cannot be permitted."

Earlier on March 13, a Vistara official had informed that full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27. Stating the reason, the Vistara official said that the decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo. Kunal Kamra Banned by Vistara, Stand-Up Comedian Barred From Taking Flights Till April 27: Airline Official.

The ban on Kamra came into effect immediately, after which the comedian approached the High Court. Not only Vistara, even IndiGo on January 28 had banned him from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. Soon after IndiGo''s ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Kamra.

Following the ban, the airline had to face criticism from social media users who recalled how reporters working for Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami have frequently heckled opposition leaders in public places and on flights. Apart from Indigo's self appointed committee, irectorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA is also looking at whether the companies violated rules by impossing ban on Kamra.