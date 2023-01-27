Lucknow, January 27: It was a 'Kissa Kursi Ka' that played out in Lucknow prior to the Republic Day parade. Former minister Mohsin Raza arrived on the dais, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The adjacent seat was occupied by minister Danish Azad Ansari, who stood up to greet the chief minister. Mohsin Raza pushed the minister to another seat and occupied his seat in the front row. Republic Day Parade 2023: Spectacular Flypast by 50 Aircraft During 74th R-Day Celebration Leaves People Stunned (See Pics and Videos).

Mohsin Raza Pushes Danish Azad Ansari to Occupy Seat in Front Row:

Danish Ansari hesitated for a moment but realizing the sensitivity of the occasion, he quietly moved away to the next seat. Republic Day Parade 2023: Indigenous Weapons, 'Nari Shakti' Dominate 74th R-Day Celebration (Watch Video).

It was only later that a video clip of the incident went viral and Raza's behaviour was criticised, both within the BJP and outside it.

