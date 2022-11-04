Mysuru, Nov 4: A leopard that sneaked into the residential area and attacked three people on Friday in Kanakanagar in Karnataka's Mysuru district, has been caught.

The people were terrified to see the leopard on the residential streets.

While attacking a street dog, it swooped down on the bike rider who was passing by. When the bike rider fell from the vehicle, the big cat attacked him, and after people raised their voices, it ran into bushes.

Watch Leopard attacks bike rider in Mysuru:

Later, the leopard attacked two other people.

The injured persons were rushed to local hospital.

The forest officials conducted an operation during which they managed to tranquilise the big cat, post which it was caught.

Panicked residents of Kanakanagar heaved a sigh of relief after the leopard was caught.

