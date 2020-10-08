Kolkata, October 8: Here's good news for tipplers in West Bengal. The Mamata Banerjee-led government has issued a revise price structure for all types of beers. Under the revised structures, prices of beer in West Bengal will go down significantly from next week. The move is seen as an attempt to increase the demand for beer as the alcohol industry was severely affected following closures in view of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Liquor Sale in West Bengal: Bars, Restaurants Allowed to Serve Alcohol, Dance Bars to Remain Shut.

The West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) on Wednesday issued a notification laying out the new structure for beer prices in the state. Under the revised structure, there will be 25-40 percent decrease in prices of light beer. Similarly, the price of strong beer will drop by 15-20 percent, making the beverage one of the cheapest in the country, Times of India reported. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, there was a major decline in the sale of alcohol in West Bengal. Swiggy Expands Alcohol Delivery to West Bengal After Jharkhand and Odisha.

Every year, 14.1 million (1.4 crore) cases of hard Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) that includes whisky, rum, vodka and 8 million (80 lakh cases) of beer are sold in West Bengal. But the lockdown imposed in March to control the spread of coronavirus forced liquor shops to shut down, leading to falling in sales. According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), there was 84 percent drop in sales of IMLF in April, followed by 37 percent in May and 27 percent in June.

