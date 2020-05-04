Liquor Sale in Maharashtra: Aurangabad MP Warns of Consequences if Liquor Shops Open, Says 'This Isn't Time to Create Problems for Women

Image used for representative purpose. (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Mumbai, May 4: With the Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed liquor shops to operate in red zone during the lockdown 3.0, Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel warned that his party men will break lockdown restrictions and forcibly close these shops. The AIMIM Lok Sabha MP was of the opinion that this is not the time to sell liquor and create problems for women.

Expressing his women, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Government decides to open liquor shops even in red zone! If shops in Aurangabad open we'll break lockdown restrictions and forcibly close these shops. Will make many women come out on streets. This isn't time to sell liquor and create problems for mothers and sisters." Maharashtra: Liquor Stores and Shops Selling Non-Essential Goods Allowed to Open From Monday Except for Containment Zones.

Here's what Imtiyaz Jaleel said:

Earlier on Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced that shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to open from Monday in the COVID-19 non-containment zones across the state. A similar decision had already been announced for the COVID-19 green and orange zones, and such shops in these two zones were scheduled to open from Monday. However, the state government on Sunday extended the easing of restrictions for shops in the red zones as well.