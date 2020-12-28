New Delhi, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, via video conferencing today. The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc. Catch live breaking news and latest updates on Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Business, Crime, Technology and more.

In Himachal Pradesh, all roads in upper Shimla have been blocked due to snowfall and roads in Shimla city are slippery, say Shimla Police. The region received fresh snowfall on Monday. In Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, Urooz Hussain, a transgender woman has started a cafe at Sector 119, Noida. She says, "I was subjected to harassment at my workplaces so I decided to start my own cafe that treats everyone equally. I hope this will inspire others from my community. "

In Bulandshahr region of UP, four COVID-19 positive prisoners who were admitted at a hospital escaped. "Police have managed to nab three of them while search in on for the fourth accused," SSP Santosh Kumar said.