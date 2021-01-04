New Delhi, January 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver the inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave at 11 am on Monday via video conferencing. The theme of the conclave is 'Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation'. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also dedicate 'National Atomic Timescale', and 'Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya' to the nation, and lay foundation stone of the 'National Environmental Standards Laboratory'. Catch live breaking news and latest updates on India, politics, crime, business, entertainment, sports and world affairs here.

Finance Secretary AB Pandey on Monday revealed that record-high GST collection of over Rs 1.15 lakh cr was reported in December 2020. He said this was because India's economy is on path of recovery. "We've brought many changes at system level for better compliance. We're taking targeted action against those who have discrepancies in their record", he said.

In Karnataka, the maiden DEMU train service to the Kempegowda International Airport Halt station started today. In Maharashtra, Mumbai experienced a light shower of rainfall on Monday. In Delhi, protesters demonstrating against the farm laws at the Chilla border (Delhi-Noida border) take refuge in tents amid the recent spell of rainfall in the capital.