India reports 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
India reports 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,03,56,845
Active cases: 2,31,036
Total recoveries: 99,75,958
Death toll: 1,49,850 pic.twitter.com/FpHMvaqjDG— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021
New York Stock Exchange says scrapping plan to delist China telecom firms.
#BREAKING New York Stock Exchange says scrapping plan to delist China telecom firms pic.twitter.com/4vsWNNQRku— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 5, 2021
Dry run for #COVID19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of UP will begin at 10 am. It'll help us to identify gaps in preparation & take corrective steps so that everything is conducted smoothly when actual vaccination is done: Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary(Health).
Dry run for #COVID19 vaccine rollout in all 75 districts of UP will begin at 10 am. It'll help us to identify gaps in preparation & take corrective steps so that everything is conducted smoothly when actual vaccination is done: Amit Mohan Prasad,Additional Chief Secretary(Health) pic.twitter.com/uwBxPskPoe— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2021
Protesters at Singhu border (Delhi- Haryana) affected due to continuous rainfall.
Protesters at Singhu border (Delhi- Haryana) affected due to continuous rainfall#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/lufaPTNNui— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021
Germany expected to extend a shutdown in Europe's top economy as coronavirus deaths continue to mount despite tough restrictions in the run-up to the holidays.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kochi - Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kochi - Mangaluru natural gas pipeline today.
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/XnyiX9JL7c— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021
Mumbai, January 5: Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's plan for the redevelopment of the Central Vista area, today.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to embark on a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka today. During his visit, he will hold discussion with his counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's leadership on the entire gamut of bilateral relations said MEA.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday night announced another national lockdown from early Wednesday following continuing spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases – the country registered over 50,000 daily infections for seven consecutive days.
Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated claims about US presidential election results from Georgia during a call with its secretary of state, rejecting the legitimacy of the vote 2 weeks before he leaves the White House
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.