The results of the United Stated (US) Presidential elections have started to emerge. The winner of the Donald Trump vs Joe Biden contest may not be known today, as the norms related to the counting of votes vary in several out of the 50 provinces of the country. Since there is not a single federal election commission in the US, the norms related to the counting of votes vary from state to state. Catch Live Updates of The US Election 2020 Results Here:

ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack that left four victims dead in Vienna, the capital of Austria. Releasing a video online, the ISIS claimed the responsibility for Vienna terror attack in Austria saying that it were carried by one of its men named Abu Dujana al-Albani.

On Tuesday, Odisha and Rajasthan banned the use of fire crackers ahead of Diwali. According to the lasts order by the Odisha government the sale and use of firecrackers will be banned from November 10 to November 30. Similarly, The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said it has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2000 on individuals found bursting firecrackers.

Delhi recorded 6,725 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far. The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on October 30, when 5,891 new cases were recorded.

The counting of votes for the US presidential election is currently underway and the by the evening (IST), the people of the US would likely to get an idea about who would be their next President.

