Parbhani, March 12: The Maharashtra government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Parbhani district from midnight, Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said on Friday. The decision to impose lockdown in Parbhani district has been taken after rise in cases of coronavirus, Nawab Malik added. The lockdown will remain enforced till 6 am on March 15. Maharashtra Reports 14,317 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

"Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am up to Monday morning at 6 am," Malik said. Essential services will continue normally. The development comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that "lockdown is required in some places" to curb the virus spread.

Curbs and restrictions in some or other forms are already implemented in Pune (night curfew), Nagpur (near-total lockdown), Aurangabad, Palghar, Thane, Akola, Amravati, with district collectors authorised to take the call as the local situation warrants. On Thursday, Maharashtra touched 14,317 fresh cases - the highest since 13,395 cases were recorded on October 8, 2020.

The state has touched a progressive total of 22,66,374 cases till date and 52,667 deaths -- both highest in India -- and the count increasing afresh since the past two weeks. Meanwhile, for second day in a row, India's single day rise on Friday recorded close to 23,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The country on Friday reported 22,885 new Covid-19 cases, 117 fatalities, bringing the national infection tally to 1,13,08,846 while the death toll reached 1,58,306, according to the Union Health Ministry.

