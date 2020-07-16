New Delhi, July 16: Continuing its fights against locust swarms, the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday said that control operations have been done in 1,52,173 hectares area in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and Chhattisgarh by state governments. Locust Attack in Lucknow: Twitterati Share Videos of Swarms of Tiddi Dal Seen in UP's Capital City.

"Today, swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts are active in Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Pali, Alwar and Jalore in Rajasthan and Shravasti and Lakhimpur Kheri districts of Uttar Pradesh," the Ministry said. Locust Attack in India: From Banging Utensils, Beating Drums, Using Police Siren & Playing DJ, People Resort to Innovative Ways to Scare And Fight Tiddi Dal Invasion.

More than 200 central government officials are engaged in locust control operations. The government has also deployed 20 spray equipments for locust control. Drones are also used at several locations for locust fighting operations.

According to the government, no significant crop losses have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. However, minor crop losses occurred in some districts of Rajasthan.

