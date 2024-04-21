Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal’s Raiganj Constituency To Have Maximum CAPF Deployment in Second Phase of General Polls

Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal will have the maximum deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel among the three constituencies in the state that will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

News IANS| Apr 21, 2024 01:04 PM IST
Representative Image

Kolkata, April 21: Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal will have the maximum deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel among the three constituencies in the state that will go to polls in the second phase on April 26. The three constituencies going to polls are -- Raiganj, Darjeeling and Balurghat.

Sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Ariz Aftab said that currently, 303 companies of CAPF are in West Bengal, out of which 272 companies will be deployed for the three Lok Sabha constituencies. It is learnt that as many as 111 companies will be deployed for Raiganj, the maximum among the three. Darjeeling will have 88 companies and 73 companies will be deployed at Balurghat. West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Initial Polling in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri Seats Marred by Violence as TMC and BJP Workers Clash (Watch Video)

Of the 111 companies to be deployed for Raiganj, the maximum deployment will be for the Islampur Assembly constituency, one of the seven under this Lok Sabha. Sources said that there are reasons for keeping Raiganj under special scanner as the Election Commission (ECI) did in the case of Cooch Behar in the first phase on April 19. It is learnt that of the 1,730 polling booths at Raiganj, 418 or 24 per cent are highly sensitive booths. The figure is comparatively higher compared to that of Darjeeling where 20 per cent of the booths are extra sensitive. In the case of Balurghat, the figure is 19 per cent. Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengal CV Governor Ananda Bose To Camp in Northern Part of State on April 19

In the first phase, 100 per cent of the polling booths were covered under web-casting and similar will be followed in the second phase as well. Through this web-casting the officials of the CEO's office will be able to monitor the developments at the polling booths directly from the control room of the officials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

