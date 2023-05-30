Kanpur, May 30: Seven days after her wedding, a newly married woman allegedly ran away from her husband's house with cash and jewellery, besides other items. The incident came to light on Sunday after a complaint was lodged at the Rasoolabad police station of the district. Ram Karan, a resident of Nirala Nagar, stated in his complaint that a local took Rs 70,000 from him for "fixing his marriage". Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Elopes With Lover on Eve of Wedding, Both Die in Road Accident in Mirzapur.

"He got my marriage fixed with a girl from Bihar. After taking the money, on May 15, the marriage was solemnised at Dharamgarh Baba temple. After the wedding, I came to the village along with his wife," he stated in his complaint. Uttar Pradesh: Groom Refuses to Marry Over Bride’s Poor Marks in Class 12 Examination in Kannauj, Complaint Lodged.

"On May 23, I woke up to find her missing from the house along with Rs 50,000 cash and the jewellery gifted to her from my side at the wedding," he added. Station house officer Ram Govind Mishra said that the FIR had been lodged and investigation was underway.

