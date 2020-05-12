Luckhmeet Singh Saluja Aka Raj Saluja to Delay His Plan of Starting a Restaurant Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Luckhmeet Singh Saluja

Taking risks, embracing failures and striving to be a leader, Luckhmeet Singh Saluja aka Raj Saluja is an entrepreneur. Based in Lucknow, he never had thoughts of doing a job and working under somebody. By his communication skills and his ability to convince people, Raj established his first event company after his college. He pursued his studies from Lucknow University and holds expertise in business, administration and management.

Under his event company, Raj has worked with many people from different walks of life including actors, singers, bloggers and entrepreneurs of the country. Besides his event company, Raj also owns a café in lucknow. He says, “Do not rely only on one income stream.To be successful , you must invest in several businesses or else you will remain a mediocre person by your savings. You may face lots of problems financially and people will try to make you down.

While many are busy playing games and surfing social media apps like Instagram and TikTok, Raj explains that games won’t help in building a career. He stated that people can better themselves by working strategically towards their dreams and make it a habit for a lifetime. According to him, things which are not required should be minimized as every person’s goal is to remain happy. “When you stop doing things halfway, remember why you started it. Fixed routine won’t help you to succeed. If you expect a great output, you need to put in great input. Challenge yourself and compete with yourself. Write your goals on a paper and start working towards it in this leisure time.”, he added.

The Penthouse Café located in lucknow is one of the favourite hangout place of many young people. Raj has his plans of starting a restaurant soon. However, the businessman might delay the idea of the restaurant business for some time. Currently, Raj’s works have been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus.

“Many businesses are incurring losses and people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The revenues of cafes and restaurants have seen a drastic drop due to the deadly virus. Many of my events which were scheduled are also postponed and some have been called off. This is a tough phase and it will take time for the things to be financially stable”, he quoted.