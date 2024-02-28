Bhopal, February 28: In Berasia, Madhya Pradesh, a senior colleague is accused of raping and blackmailing a 22-years-old female employee. According to police, the complainant revealed that she started working at a call centre in the Berasia neighbourhood around 1.5 years ago. She met the accused there, he was a prominent researcher with whom she had collaborated. They struck up a conversation and grew close.

The accused took private pictures of the woman while they were out together. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Teenager Raped Multiple Times for Three Months by Two Friends Who Threatened to Make Her Video Viral in Gwalior.

The accused allegedly began blackmailing the victim after that, according to the police, threatening to post the photos on social media and forcing her to come to his house so he could rape her. She was forcibly brought to a temple on February 17 by the accused, who then forced her to marry him. The woman became so enraged with his harassment that she went to the police in Berasia along with a complaint against the accused.

On Monday, February 26, the police began their investigation and filed a rape complaint against the accused. MP Shocker: Man Arrested for Molesting, Blackmailing Class 12 Girl in Indore Over Her Obscene Pictures and Videos.

Previously, in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh's Dabra town, two men kidnapped, raped, and severely beat a sixteen-year-old girl before throwing her off a bridge. Police initiated a search operation to find the two suspects, who are now at large. As per the police report, the incident happened when the female student of Class 10th was on her route to her coaching classes.

