Madhya Pradesh Accident: 5 Migrant Workers Killed As Truck Overturns Near Banda in Sagar District

Sagar, May 16: In a shocking development, five migrant labourers were killed in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday when a truck they were travelling in overturned in Sagar district. The group had started their journey from Maharashtra and they were headed to Uttar Pradesh. The migrants were trying to return home amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official, the truck overturned near Banda. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 24 Migrant Workers Killed, Several Injured After Two Trucks Collide in Auraiya.

"Five migrant workers killed in a road accident near Banda (Sagar district) today, after the truck they were travelling in, overturned. They were going from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, " ASP Praveen Bhuria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Madhya Pradesh Accident: 8 Migrant Labourers Dead & 50 Injured After Their Truck Collided With Bus in Cantt PS Area in Guna.

In a similar incident from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya today, 24 migrant workers were killed and several others were injured after the truck they were travelling collided with a trolley. The truck was coming from Rajasthan with migrants from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of migrants and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. “The road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is busy in relief work,” he said.

“I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish speedy recovery to the injured,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.