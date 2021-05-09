Bhopal, May 9: The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on holding marriage functions in Bhopal till May 17. This is one of the several measures taken by the state government to control the spread of coronavirus infections in the state. The district administration has urged the general public not to hold such events in May this year.

Bhopal District Magistrate, Avinash Lavania, has issued orders to extend 'Corona curfew' in the district till May 17 as well as prohibited permission for allowing marriage events. The state government has banned marriage ceremonies across Madhya Pradesh in May this year to control Covid-19 infections. Lockdown Extended in Delhi Till May 17 To Curb Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Lavania has appealed to people to postpone marriage ceremonies, including all social events, etc. and hold funerals in the presence of limited number of people amid the surge in Covid-19 infections.

