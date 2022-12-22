New Delhi, Dec 22: Two elderly women were saved from being run over by a train by the Railway Police at Hoshangabad station in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred when the women were crossing the tracks to reach the other platform. Video: Truck Catches Fire After Hitting Biker and Ramming Into Tree Due to Dense Fog in Bihar's Supaul, Three Injured.

Watch Two Women Saved by Railway Police From Being Hit by Train in MP:

सुरक्षा ही सर्वोपरि! मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर सतर्क आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपी के जवानों ने पटरी पार कर रहीं दो बुजुर्ग महिलाओं की जान बचाई। कृपया एक प्लेटफॉर्म से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए सदैव फुटओवर ब्रिज का इस्तेमाल करें। pic.twitter.com/mb2DKrFYVK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 20, 2022

A train was seen coming towards them at high speed, but the railway police stationed there managed to pull them both on to the platform. Saree-Clad Old Woman Swinging in Mumbai Local Train's Ladies Compartment Goes Viral Again!

The Railway Ministry posted the CCTV video of the incident on its Twitter handle and appealed to the people to always use the overbridge while crossing the tracks.

The video has gone viral on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2022 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).