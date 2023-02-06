Mhow, February 6: A six-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed for ransom in Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday. The police have detained two suspects, and one of them is a relative of the victim, an official said.

The boy went missing from Pigdambar village around 6 pm on Sunday and was found dead in a deserted place on Monday, he said. The police launched a search operation after receiving a complaint about the missing boy. However, his body was found in a culvert between Saindal and Maindal villages in the Choral forest area, Kishanganj police station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri said. Delhi: 7-Year-Old Boy, Kidnapped Over a Month Ago, Found Dead in Neighbour's 'Suitcase'.

The deceased was last spotted with a relative near the railway line passing through Pigdambar village. Based on this, the police have detained him and another person, he said. Bhopal Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped And Disrobed By 25-Year-Old Youth; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the boy's father Jitendra Chouhan and his uncle Vijendra Chouhan, a Congress leader from Mhow, claimed that they received calls from an unidentified person demanding Rs 4 crore. But before they could act in the matter, they received information about the boy's body lying in the Choral forest area, they said.

Khatri, however, said, "The police are yet to record the statements of the boy's family members and as of now, nothing could be said about the ransom call or demand for money."