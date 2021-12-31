Prayagraj, December 31: Even as the land for the Magh Mela township has shrunk due to the Ganga changing its course, there are more than 3,000 religious, social and spiritual organisations who have sought land to set up their respective camps at the 47-day long event.

Officials said that the problem of soil erosion was still persisting forcing the Magh Mela authorities to make alternate arrangements. District Magistrate (Magh Mela) Shesh Mani Pandey said that the work of land allotment was underway in all five sectors.

"After facing the problem of soil erosion due to strong current of river water, mela authorities have made the alternate arrangements and camps of different organisations are being shifted to safer places," said Pandey.

He, however, said all sorts of facilities would be given to pilgrims, devotees and visitors in the coming month-long event and all departments were also coordinating with each other and work of setting up 13 police stations and 36 police outposts was also in progress. Magh Mela 2021: ‘Ram Naam’ Facemasks in High Demand Among Visitors.

This time, Mela administration has decided to engage a joint team of mela officials and third party to verify the facilities being offered to seers, saints, pilgrims, and 'kalpvasis' staying in tents.

The officials claimed that this exercise will help Mela authorities to maintain transparency and ensure that devotees and pilgrims are able to get benefits in terms of facilities and services. The Magh Mela begins on January 1 and will conclude on March 1.

