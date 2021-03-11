Shimla, March 11: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The Governor hoped this auspicious occasion would bring peace and prosperity into the lives of people. Maha Shivratri 2021 Messages, Lord Shiva HD Images and WhatsApp Stickers: Send Mahashivratri Telegram Wishes, Facebook Greetings, Om Namah Shivay Photos and Signal Quotes on the Auspicious Festival.

Chief Minister Thakur said

Chief Minister Thakur said Himachal Pradesh was known as abode of Lord Shiva and Shivratri festival celebrated at various places in the state have their own importance. He hoped the festival would go a long way in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood.

