Mahashivratri marks the celebration of the day that Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance. Celebrated every year on the thirteenth night or fourteenth day of the Hindu month of Phalgun, Maha Shivratri translates to "the Great Night of Shiva". Mahashivratri 2021 will be celebrated on March 11, and is sure to be an eventful celebration for Hindus across the world. People often celebrate Mahashivratri by sharing Happy Mahashivratri wishes, Mahashivratri 2021 messages, Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

It is interesting to note that every month, on the thirteenth night or fourteenth day in the waning phase of the moon, Shivratri is celebrated. However, the commemoration of Mahashivratri is a special occasion as it is on this day that Lord Shiva is said to have performed the great dance. According to folklore, it is the night that Lord Shiva performed the dance of creation, preservation and destruction. Devotees of Lord Shiva often celebrate this day by chanting hymns, reading scriptures about Lord Shiva and offering penance for the entire night.

Mahashivratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in various temples across the world. People shower the Shiv Ling with milk, water and Bel Patta to please the deity and ask for His blessing. Many people also enjoy celebrating this day by sharing Happy Mahashivratri wishes, Mahashivratri 2021 messages, Happy Maha Shivratri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Wishing You All a Very Happy Mahashivratri! May Lord Shiva Bless You All With Lots of Happiness and Prosperity!

May Lord Shiva Shower Upon You All His Choicest Blessings on This Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

Spend the Whole Night of Shivratri by Chanting the Name of Lord Shiva and Seek His Divine Blessings! A Very Happy Maha Shivratri to You and Your Family!

Maha Shivratri Mubaarak Ho! Apka Aage Ka Saal Mangalmaye Ho.

Many devotees of Lord Shiva also strive to observe a stringent fast and abstain from eating anything for the entire day, dedicating their day to praying to Lord Shiva and remembering him on this auspicious occasion. The night of Mahashivratri is often spent performing poojas, aartis and singing songs of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Lord Shiva blesses his devotees with prosperity. People also believe that observing this fast helps them put an end to their bad times. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Mahashivratri 2021.

