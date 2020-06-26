Mumbai, June 26: In some relief to industries in Maharastra, the state cabinet has approved a proposal to reduce electricity duty by nearly 2 percent. According to a Times of India report, the intension behind reducing the duty is to encourage industrial activity in the state. The decision to cut the electricity duty from 9.3 percent to 7.5 percent will cost the state exchequer Rs 440 crore annually.

MSEDCL chief spokesperson Anil Kamble as quoted in the report said almost 14,000 HT (high tension) industry consumers and four lakh LT (low tension)units are expected to benefit. The state cabinet has approved the extension of the IT policy which was to expire on June 30. Mumbaikars Feel the Heat of Inflated Electricity Bills, Angry Consumers Question MSEDCL, Adani Power on Twitter, Here’s How to Verify Your Power Bill Online on mahadiscom.in.

In another news related to MSEDCL, a large number of people across Mumbai, Thane and several areas in Navi Mumbai complained about receiving inflated electricity bills. Several consumers also took to Twitter to express their concern and shock over the bill amount for the month of June which ranged from Rs 4,000 to Rs 20,000. Few people complained that in some cases, the electricity bills were inflated to nearly three times the normal amount.

