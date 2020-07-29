Pune, July 29: In what appears to be a suicide pact in view of a prolonged illness, an elderly man killed his wife before hanging himself at their house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The couple, in their late 60s, had left behind a suicide note stating they are ending their lives due to a long term illness, an Alankar police station officer said.

The incident came to light on Monday afternoon after a woman visited the flat of the deceased Avinash Gore and Vaishali Gore in Karrvenagar area to deliver their lunch, he said. Uttar Pradesh: Married Couple Found Hanging From Tree in Nagla Bora Vasundhara Village.

As per preliminary probe, Avinash strangled his wife and later hanged himself from the ceiling with a stole. A case of accidental death has been registered.