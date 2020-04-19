‘Maharashtra Govt Will Take You to Your Homes the Day COVID-19 Crisis Ends’: CM Uddhav Thackeray Tells Migrant Workers

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, April 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday assured the migrant labourers that the state government will take them back to their homes when the COVID-19 crisis ends. "I give you my word that Maharashtra govt will take you to your homes, the day this crisis ends. I believe that when you go back to your homes, you should go back happily & not out of fear", Thackeray said.

According to a series of tweets by ANI, Thackeray said that the state government is in talks with the Centre in this regard. Thackeray expressed confident that a solution will be out in the coming days and urged the workers to continue the work if possible. "I'm confident that a solution will come out in the coming days. Don't worry. We're gradually starting work in Maharashtra. If it's possible you can come back to work,you'll continue with your livelihood: Maharashtra CM to migrant labourers in state. Migrant Workers Protest In Bandra, Mumbai, Demand They Be Allowed To Travel To Their Native States as COVID-19 Lockdown Gets Extended, Watch Video.

Giving details about COVID-19 cases in the state, Thackeray said the state has done over 66,000 tests so far, 95% of these are negative. "Around 3600 are positive, 300-350 of these have recovered and have been discharged. 75% are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. 52 patients are serious. We are looking at saving their lives", the CM added.