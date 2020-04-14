Migrant Workers Protest In Bandra, Mumbai, Demand They Be Allowed To Travel To Their Native States as COVID-19 Lockdown Gets Extended, Watch Video

Migrant Workers Come Out on Road in Bandra (Photo Credits: Twitter/@WarisPathan)

Mumbai, April 14: Hundreds of migrant workers in Mumbai’s Bandra on Tuesday came out on roads asking officials to let them go back to their natives. The massive gathering took place near Bandra railway station and bus stand. According to reports, the crowd was dispersed later after police officials and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

This development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3. Video footage from the locality shows hundreds of people jostling, defying government warnings about the novel coronavirus and social distancing. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

Check Videos:

Live video. Bandra Mumbai. Lockdown Extend hone par labourers and migrant workers ka Protest demanding || Ghar Wapas Bhejo|| Bandra #MumbaiLockdown pic.twitter.com/6wBh4HCRhH — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) April 14, 2020

#BREAKING Huge protest of migrant workers in 1000s have gathered at Bandra Station. The UNESCO designated best CM in world is yet to make provision for them. And no more face hiding for NCP as its failure of home ministry.pic.twitter.com/FgycGuC2jg — Mrutyunjay Joshi (@MrutyunjayNJ) April 14, 2020

The people gathered in Bandra are mostly daily wage workers who are unable to earn a penny since nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24. The earlier shutdown was to supposed to end on April 14, but PM Modi on Tuesday announced another lockdown till May 3.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that the crowd at Bandra station was a result of Centre's improper planning. "The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home," he tweeted.