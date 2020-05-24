Maharashtra: Sadhu's Body Found Inside Ashram in Nanded, Police Initiates Probe

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 24: A sadhu was found dead in Maharashtra' Nanded district last night, reports said on Sunday. The seer's body was found at his own ashram, located in Umri taluka. The police was intimated about the death of seer under suspicious circumstances. A team of cops arrived at the ashram and initiated the investigation. Palghar Mob Lynching Case: Advocate Digvijay Trivedi Representing Victims Dies in Road Accident.

The seer's body was expected to be sent for post-mortem to ascertain the reason behind his death. The police has so far not ruled out any possibilities. The matter was still under the preliminary stage of probe by the time this report was published. More details were awaited.

Update by ANI

A sadhu's body was found at his Ashram in Nanded's Umri late last night: Vijaykumar Magar, Superintendent Of Police, Nanded. More details awaited. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

The incident in Maharashtra comes days after three men, including two seers, were lynched in Palghar by a frenzied mob. Over 160 accused have been arrested in the case, and over 10 minors were sent to remand homes. The state government also took stern action against the police officials in Palghar region after they drew flak for failing to prevent a crime of such barbarity.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also sent Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave and appointed Dattatreya Shinde as the new district SP. The lynching on April 16 also led to the transfer of over 35 police personnel in Palghar.

Notably, two more sadhus were found murdered at in Pagona village in Anoopshahar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on April 27. The police arrested a youth, a day later, who is accused of murdering the seers as an act of revenge as they had levelled accusations of theft against him.