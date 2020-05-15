Palghar Mob Lynching Case: Advocate Digvijay Trivedi Representing Victims Dies in Road Accident

Advocate Digvijay Trivedi Dies in Road Accident (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Palghar_Police)

Palghar, May 15: Advocate Digvijay Trivedi, one of the lawyers representing the deceased Sadhus in the Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident on Wednesday morning. The 35-year-old lawyer was also part of the legal team in the case headed by Advocate PN Ojha. According to reports, the incident took place when Trivedi was on his way to Dahanu court. He was travelling with his colleague Preeti Trivedi in a car when the incident took place on Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway (NH 48). Palghar Mob Lynching Case Given to CID: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Late Digvijay Trivedi and Co-Counsel Preeti Trivedi were travelling in a four wheeler being driven by him on NH 48. Prima facie he unfortunately lost control of the vehicle and they met with an accident. Preeti Trivedi is injured seriously & has been hospitalised," Palghar Police tweeted.

Late Digvijay Trivedi and Co-Counsel Preeti Trivedi were travelling in a four wheeler being driven by him on NH 48. Prima facie he unfortunately lost control of the vehicle and they met with an accident. Preeti Trivedi is injured seriously & has been hospitalised. https://t.co/mqDnHc3czr — Palghar Police (@Palghar_Police) May 14, 2020

Meanwhile, cops have registered a case of accidental death. The death has kick-started a controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party claiming it to be a conspiracy.

BJP leader Sambit Patra in a tweet said, "VHP's lawyer in the Palghar mob lynching case, Digvijay Trivedi, died in a road accident. This news is disturbing. Is it a mere coincidence that those who raised the Palghar case were either attacked by Congress workers or got FIRs registered against them? Well this is a matter of investigation!."

पालघर में संतो की हत्या मामले में VHP के वकील श्री दिग्विजय त्रिवेदी की सड़क हादसे में मृत्यु हो गयी यह खबर विचलित करने वाली है क्या ये केवल संयोग है की जिन लोगों ने पालघर मामले को उठाया उनपर या तो कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने हमला किया या FIR कराया? ख़ैर ये जाँच का विषय है! ॐ शान्ति pic.twitter.com/GGlMhAYEl4 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 14, 2020

However, PN Ojha speaking to India Today, clarified that Trivedi was not associated with Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or BJP. "I cannot say anything regarding the accident, whether there was any foul play or not. He was a junior lawyer and wanted to learn. So, I had allowed him to join me in this case. We will have to wait for the inspection report from the RTO to know the exact cause of the accident," Ojha said.