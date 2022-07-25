Mumbai, July 25: A sensational murder case has come to light in Malegaon of Nashik district in which a husband killed his wife by drowning her in a drum in a fit of rage. The incident was reported from Ramzan Pura area of ​​Malegaon city. The police registered a case and the accused husband was arrested and is now being thoroughly investigated.

According to a report in Patrika, the husband Abdul Wafa and his wife used to fight regularly as the accused suspecter her of having an affair. Out of his suspicion the accused used to beat his wife. However, things turned worse on July 21 after Abdul killed his wife by drowning her in a plastic drum of water after beating her. Punjab: Man Booked After 22-Year-Old Colleague Accuses Him of Rape in Ludhiana

After the incident came to light, Ramzan Pura police rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough investigation of the incident. Later, based on a complaint, police registered a case and detained the accused husband.

In another incident a 65-year-old moneylender who has been blackmailing, raping and extorting a 51-year-old former neighbour over the last 26 years has been arrested after the woman approached police when he demanded that she get her daughter -in-law to sleep with him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).