Mamata Banerjee Donates Rs 5 Lakh Each to PM National Releif Fund, West Bengal State Emergency Fund to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, March 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday donated Rs five lakh to Prime Minister National Relief fund to fight coronavirus pandemic. Mamata Banerjee also contributed Rs five lakh towards West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund. The West Bengal Chief Minister took to Twitter to make this announcement. PM Narendra Modi's Mother Hiraben Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To PM-CARES For Combating Coronavirus Pandemic.

In a tweet, Banerjee also mentioned that she did not take any salary as an MLA or a Chief Minister and also had foregone her MP pension. He added that her primary source of income was from her “creative pursuits”, like the royalties which she generated from her music and books. Catch Coronavirus Live Updates.

The West Bengal CM tweeted, “I do not take any salary as an MLA or a Chief Minister & I have also foregone my MP Pension despite being a 7-time Member of the Parliament. I come from limited means. My primary source of income is from my creative pursuits, the royalties I generate from my music & books.”

I do not take any salary as an MLA or a Chief Minister & I have also foregone my MP Pension despite being a 7-time Member of the Parliament. I come from limited means. My primary source of income is from my creative pursuits, the royalties I generate from my music & books. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 31, 2020

In another tweet, she said, “Out of my limited resources, I am contributing Rs 5 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund & another Rs 5 lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund in an attempt to support our country's efforts in fighting the COVID-19.” Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Out of my limited resources, I am contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund & another Rs. 5 lakhs to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund in an attempt to support our country's efforts in fighting the COVID-19. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 31, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 22 in West Bengal. Two deaths were also reported in the state. Meanwhile, the Centre on Saturday also constituted Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to combat COVID-19. PM Modi also urged people of the country to contribute generously to PM-CARES. After PM Modi’s announcement, several corporate houses, Bollywood celebrities and sportsperson donated to the emergency fund.