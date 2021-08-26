Bareilly, August 26: Security officials at the Bareilly airport caught a 36year-old man who allegedly flew to the city from Mumbai on his friend's ticket. The accused, identified as Aslam Ismail Lala, is a resident of Navi Mumbai. He had dodged the security officers at the Mumbai airport and flew to Bareilly on a ticket issued in the name of his friend Ashfaq Nawab Shaikh. Shaikh had cancelled his trip because of his illness. Sex Racket Busted in Bareilly; Accused Used WhatsApp to Send Girls' Photo to Clients, Say Police.

According to a report by Times of India, a probe revealed that Shaikh and his three friends had booked a flight tickets to Bareilly. They wanted to attend an Urs of a Sufi saint in Bareilly and were scheduled to fly on August 22. "However, a day before their journey, Sheikh fell ill and decided to stay back. Since the tickets were non-refundable, a decision was made to take Aslam Lala on Shaikh's boarding pass," a senior officer was quoted as saying.

The accused and his friends made lookalike copies of Shaikh's Aadhaar card and PAN card with Aslam Lala's photo on them. He managed to board the flight by clearing the security check with forged documents. However, on his return, he was not enough lucky. Security officials at the Bareilly airport caught him. During search, he was found having two Aadhaar cards - his own and a forged one with Shaikh's details. UP: Man, Accused of Rape Attempt, Found Hanging in Bareilly.

During questioning by the police, Aslam Lala reportedly confessed. "He has been booked under the sections of section 420 (cheating), 467 (forging a document), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (dishonestly using forged documents as genuine) of," Senior Superintendent of Police Sajwan said.

