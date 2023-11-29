Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has signed a peace agreement with the Government of India in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 29. “UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress”, Shah wrote in a recent tweet while sharing pics and a video of militants surrendering their arms and weapons in Manipur. Meitei Extremist Organisations Including PLA, UNLF Declared ‘Unlawful’ by MHA Under UAPA.

UNLF Signs Peace Agreement With Centre

A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi. UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed… pic.twitter.com/AiAHCRIavy — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 29, 2023

