The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, November 13, declared several ‘Meitei’ extremism organisations as “unlawful associations” under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to curb their “secessionist, subversive, terrorist and violent activities”, according to a notification. The banned organizations include the People's Liberation Army (PLA), United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK), Coordination Committee (CorCom), and their respective armed wings. Manipur Violence: Why Are Tribal Communities Protesting? Know Everything About the Tension Between Meities and Kukis in Northeastern State.

MHA Declares Meitei Groups As Unlawful

MHA today declared the Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing; the Red Army, the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing also called the Red Army, the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom), and the Alliance… — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

