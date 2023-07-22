New Delhi, July 22: Amid the stalemate in Parliament over holding a debate on Manipur violence, MPs of various opposition parties have planned a protest on Monday near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex to press for the prime minister's statement on the issue in both houses.

Sources said leaders of various opposition parties who have now formed the INDIA alliance will meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and will discuss their further strategy in Parliament. After the meeting at 10 AM on Monday, July 24, the leaders will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue before entering both houses. Seeing Flood of Support for PM Modi, Opposition Trying to Sit on Single Tree: MP CM Chouhan Jibes on Alliance of Opposition Parties.

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in a Manipur village appeared on social media.

Also, the opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon Session started on Thursday. No Manipur-Like Sexual Violence Incident in West Bengal: DGP Denies Allegations of BJP Candidate Being Paraded Naked on Panchayat Elections Poll Day (Watch Video).

The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.