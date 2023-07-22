Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a jibe at the alliance of the opposition parties and said that seeing the flood of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition were trying to sit on a single tree.

He made the remark while talking to the media persons in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

“The popularity of PM Narendra Modi is so great that those (opposition parties) who used to fight each other in different states are now becoming friends in Delhi. They are doing this because if PM Modi stays, then those who committed black deeds and corruption will not be spared at any cost. That's why those who are tainted are gathering together. Seeing the flood of support for Prime Minister Modi, they (opposition) are trying to sit on a single tree,” CM Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, when asked about Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s visits to the state, Chouhan said, “Remember those days in 2003 when Shriman Bantadhar (referring to Digvijaya Singh) was in power in the state. There used to be no water, no electricity, no roads in the state. And also remember the 15-month rule of Congress party after the 2018 assembly polls, the promises made were not fulfilled, be it loan waiver, unemployment allowance or giving bonus to the farmers above the minimum support price (MSP), not even a single promise was fulfilled by the Congress.”

Instead, they (Congress) stopped various schemes such as they didn’t give money to the girls who get married, stopped a monthly aid of Rs 1000 which was given to the women belonging to Bega Bharia and Sahariya community and stopped giving laptops to students who secure good marks. Similarly, Sambhal Yojana was stopped, Teerth Darshan Yojana was stopped and even houses being built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were also returned. Now, Priyanka Gandhi is visting state, she will have to answer all these things, Chouhan said.

Talking about the development in the state, CM Chouhan said, “I am proud to say that the BJP government has written the history of development in the last 17 years in the state. Till 2003, where there used to be 1 lakh kilometres of broken roads, which had to be found in potholes. Today, we have entrusted over 4 lakh kilometres of good roads to the public in the state. Now, the work of making the new expressway is going to be started,” Chouhan said.

Talking about the irrigation potential, the CM said that the irrigation potential was only 7.50 lakh hectares in the state. Now it has been increased to 47 lakh hectares.

The foundation stones of works worth thousands of crores are being inaugurated everyday. Development works are going on at full speed, the state is moving ahead at a fast pace. The growth rate of Madhya Pradesh which used to be in minus earlier is now above 16 percent. Madhya Pradesh is moving fast, that's why we are celebrating Vikas Parv, the chief minister added. (ANI)

