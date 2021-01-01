New Delhi, January 1: Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote a letter addressed to the Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik and invited him for an open debate on 'Kejriwal Model v/s Trivendra Rawat Model' on January 4. He invited Kaushik to have a discussion on Delhi's development on January 6, where he said he will show him the historical works done in the field of govt schools, hospitals, electricity, water, women safety, and honest politics. Manish Sisodia said that nothing can be better for Uttarakhand than to see their present and future leaders openly debating on hospitals, schools, electricity, water, and other issues and execute their voting rights based on the same. He also said that he has come to know that Trivendra Rawat govt has not done any work for the people of Uttarakhand in the last 4 years, people introduce him as 'Zero Work CM'.

Dy CM Sisodia wrote, “I am very happy to know that you are interested in openly discussing the development work done by Trivendra Rawat government on the sectors like education, health, electricity, water, employment, woman safety and others. In conversation with the people of Uttarakhand. I have got to know that chief minister Trivendra Rawat and his government have not done much work in the last four years. The people of Uttarakhand call him zero work CM. Earlier I challenged the Uttarakhand government and asked to count five development works done by Trivendra Rawat government. In response to this on 20 December 2020, you gave me an open invitation through media where you said that I can come to Dehradun and can invite you to Delhi and you will make me count 100 works done by your government. When I saw this in media I felt really happy. I am happy to know that you want to discuss education, health, electricity, water and other development issues. I am happy to see that you want to debate about Kejriwal model vs Trivendra Rawat model.” Arvind Kejriwal Throws Challenge to Centre, Says 'Debate with Farmer Leaders in Public on New Laws'.

He wrote, “I believe that it would be a great opportunity for the citizens of Uttarakhand to see the government and opposition discussing the developmental issues of the state. For a common person, nothing can be better than knowing about the state of health, education, power, water and others from the current and future leaders. For the last 20 years, the citizens of Uttarakhand are waiting to see that the leaders are discussing the issues related to them.”

Sisodia wrote, “By accepting the open invitation I gave you three dates (2nd, 3rd and 4th January 2021) to debate. In these dates, I wanted to visit Dehradun and discuss. But I did not get any response from you, therefore, I have decided to come to Dehradun on 4th January 2021. I believe that this debate should happen in Dehradun. You are again requested to come to the IRDT auditorium on January 4 at 11 am, so that we can both openly discuss 'Trivandra Rawat Model vs Kejriwal Model'.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also wrote in the letter, “You also mentioned about coming to Delhi in your media statement. I and my government will be very happy if you can come to Delhi on 6th January after an open discussion in Dehradun on 4th January. In Delhi, I will also show you the complete changes in government schools by the Kejriwal government. I will also show the unprecedented and successful work done in the fields of education, health, electricity, water, women safety, economic progress, honest politics, etc."

Manish Sisodia further wrote in the letter, “I hope that you will not back down from your invitation and will take time for an open discussion on the above topics with me in Dehradun on 4th January and in Delhi on 6th January. Once again a very happy New Year to you and all the people of Uttarakhand.