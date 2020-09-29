New Delhi, September 29: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been discharged from the Max Hospital in Saket after he recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19). Manish Sisodia has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said on Tuesday. Doctors have advised Sisodia to take rest for a week. Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

The 48-year-old leader from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been under home isolation since he exhibited little symptoms of the viral disease. "Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," he had announced on Twitter after testing positive. Delhi Health Minister Recovers from COVID-19.

Sisodia was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on September 23 after a spike in his fever and dip in oxygen saturation level. He was shifted to the intensive care unit of Max Hospital on September 24. His health condition deteriorated on September 25 after which was administered plasma. Subsequently, his health improved.

After Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, Sisodia became the second minister in the Delhi cabinet to test positive for COVID-19. Jain had tested positive in June and later recovered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).