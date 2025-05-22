A devastating storm struck Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi late last night, leading to the tragic death of over 100 parrots and injuring more than 50 others. The powerful winds and heavy rain caused chaos across the region, uprooting trees and damaging property. Villagers woke up to a heartbreaking scene, finding the lifeless bodies of parrots scattered on the ground. Shocked by the mass casualties, they alerted the forest department, which quickly responded and began burying the dead birds. Officials confirmed that the parrots likely died from trauma caused by the storm. Navi Mumbai: Flamingos Spotted Walking on Palm Beach Road, Locals Raise Concern as Three Die in Vehicle Collisions (Watch Video).

Over 100 Parrots Die in Jhansi Storm

A powerful storm struck Singar village in Jhansi’s Gursaraay area, causing the tragic death of over 100 parrots. Last night 📍 Jhansi, UP, india The incident created a wave of sadness and shock among locals, as the once-lively birds lay. pic.twitter.com/EFe3i6UXgZ — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)