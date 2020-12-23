Mumbai, December 23: Mumbai Police's crime branch on Monday arrested a gang of five, including the 69-year-old brother of matka king, the late Suresh Bhagat, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill matka queen Jaya Chedda and her sister Asha Bhatt, to avenge his brother's murder. The accused were identified as Vinod, the elder brother of Suresh Bhagat, Mohammed Javed Ansari, Ramvir Sharma, Mohammed Shabbir Darji and Maqsood Qureshi.

The brain behind the plot to kill matka queen Jaya Chedda is said to be businessman Bashir Suleman Baigani, who is settled in Manchester. Police recieved information about the alleged conspiracy and alert Jaya Chedda and her sister Asha Bhatt. Jaya, known as matka queen, is a prime accused in as many as seven murder cases, including of her husband Suresh, according to a TOI report.

"We recently received a tipoff that shooters have come from UP and were planning to kill a woman. We worked on the information and arrested a person from Khar Danda, and recovered two country-made weapons, six live cartridges and a photo of Jaya. During interrogation he admitted that they were given a contract to kill Jaya and her sister for Rs 60 lakh," Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police (crime), was quoted as saying.

Jaya was convicted to life imprisonment. She is out on bail on medical grounds. Police are conducting further investigation to ascertain if the conspiracy was to take revenge or to take over the business.

