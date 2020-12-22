The Mumbai Police on Tuesday conducted a raid at a night club for flouting COVID-19 prevention norms. The police said that the party was stopped at 3 am and action was initiated against 34 people including celebrities. Mumbai Police took to social media in a quirky write-up, "Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal." 'Party Chalegi Till Six In The Morning' is a line from the song 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' in the Bollywood movie Khoobsurat. In which the cops' handle very smartly placed a 'No' showcasing it's against the government's rules. BMC Pitches For Night Curfew in Mumbai After Night Clubs Found Violating COVID-19 Guidelines.

As per reports, cricketer Suresh Raina, interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan and singer Guru Randhawa are among those booked. Those arrested have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). A case was registered as the nightclub was open beyond the permissible time limit amid pandemic, and not following COVID-19 norms.

Mumbai Police's on Flouting COVID-19 Norms:

According to reports, the nightclub is co-owned by rapper Badshah, who was also present, but managed to escape from the back door. Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Maharashtra government has announced night curfew across all cities and municipal corporation areas. The curfew is Tuesday, December 22, 2020, to days until January 5, 2021, from 11 pm to 6 am.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Essential services like vegetable and milk supply will remain unaffected during the night curfew, however, more than five people cannot assemble at a place during the seven-hour period.

