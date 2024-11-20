The Phalodi Satta Bazar has predicted that the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP-led Mahayuti alliance is likely to retain power in Maharashtra’s Assembly elections. According to the predictions, Mahayuti could secure between 144 to 152 of the 288 seats. This forecast comes amidst a lack of opinion polls and increasing skepticism about exit poll accuracy. While it suggests a narrow win for the ruling coalition, the outcome remains uncertain, with the competition expected to be closely contested. Results will be declared on November 23. Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Matrize Survey Predicts Return of BJP-Led NDA in Jharkhand, Check Party-Wise Seats Numbers Here.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Result by Phalodi Satta Bazar

