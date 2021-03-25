Lucknow, March 25: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh over increasing crime against women. She said in a tweet that crime against women in Uttar Pradesh was on the rise and the state government should take steps to control the situation.

"It is a matter of concern that women are feeling insecure. Incidents in Pilibhit, Gonda, police atrocities in Etah and the Jhansi incident where nuns were targeted are a matter of concern and shame," she tweeted. Mayawati Slams Yogi Adityanath Government Over Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati's Tweet

यूपी में खासकर महिलाओं की असुरक्षा से सम्बन्धित जघन्य अपराध थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं, जो अति-दुःखद व चिन्ता की बात। पीलीभीत व गोण्डा में महिला असुरक्षा, एटा में पुलिस बर्बरता व झाँसी में केरल की ननों को ट्रेन से उतार देने आदि की घटनाएं शर्मनाक व अति-निन्दनीय। सरकार ध्यान दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 25, 2021

She urged the state government to take cognisance of the situation.

